Chief Minister And Deputy Chief Minister In Madrid For Treaty Talks

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2023 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are in Madrid for technical and practical discussions on an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

They left Gibraltar for Madrid in the early hours of the morning.

The Government remains fully committed to secure a safe and secure treaty for Gibraltar in line with the New Year’s Eve Agreement that avoids any party having to cede on fundamentals.