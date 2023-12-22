Pets Are For Life, Not Just For Christmas

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar, in line with its manifesto commitments to animal welfare and stakeholder collaboration in that regard, are joining the Animals in Need Foundation to strongly encourage anyone considering purchasing a pet this Christmas to consider fostering a rescue instead.

Animals in Need Foundation have noted a record low number of adoptions this year, with the result that a high number of animals are currently seeking homes. The Foundation also warns that animals purchased as Christmas gifts normally mean a high number of requests for rehoming in the first months of the New Year, once the novelty has worn off and the realities of responsibility and cost become evident.

Animals in Need Foundation member Eugenie Cottrell, said: ‘If you are thinking of purchasing a pet for Christmas, please think carefully about the responsibility you are taking on – it is likely to be a 15 year commitmentin terms of care and cost. Every year we experience a surge in animals needing to be rehomed when their owners change their minds or can’t afford to care for them. There are currently a large number of animals looking for homes, please consider whether adoption or fostering as a trial run would be a better option.’

The Minister for Environment,the Hon John Cortes, said: ‘The Governmentis committed to animal welfare and to collaborating with stakeholders including Animals in Need Foundation. Please remember that pets are for life, not just for Christmas.’





