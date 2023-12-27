Statement on Power Cut

Written by YGTV Team on 27 December 2023 .

At approximately 07:24 this morning, a total blackout was experienced.

Investigation works commenced immediately, with a team of Engineers reviewing our systems and alarms to identify the potential cause, whilst Engineers at the North Mole Power Station worked on getting all plant systems ready and generating engines restarted to commence the restoration process.

This restoration process commenced at 07:55, with the power supply to all our Customers restored by 08:44.

Whilst the investigation works continue, initial findings point towards a voltage drop on the High Voltage network detected at the Mid Harbour Distribution Centre.

GibElec has apologised for the inconvenience caused.