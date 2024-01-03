Three Kings Cavalcade - Road Closures And Parking Restrictions

Written by YGTV Team on 03 January 2024 .

Members of the public are reminded that the Three Kings Cavalcade will take place on Friday 5th January, starting at 1930hrs. The Cavalcade will start at Casemates and end at the John Mackintosh Hall. From 18:45hrs onwards, all spectators in the area of Casemates will be asked to move behind the crowd barriers and away from the floats.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

This is an important safety measure.

Cavalcade organisers will commence the distribution of sweets along the Cavalcade route at 1900hrs.

Spectators, especially, those who arrive around 1930hrs, may find that the southern end of the route is much less congested than the area close to Casemates.

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed from 1730hrs until the end of the Cavalcade, likely to be at around 2200 hrs:

Main Street will be closed to all northbound traffic from its junction with Trafalgar Hill to Governors Lane from 1730hrs until the end of the Cavalcade

Line Wall Road will be closed at Zoca Flank at 1730hrs until the end of the Cavalcade for both Southbound and Northbound Traffic.

Fishmarket Road into Cooperage Lane.

Casemates Hill

Parking Restrictions

The parking of vehicles will not be permitted on Friday 5th January 2023 from 0001hrs onwards at:

Casemates Hill.

Crutchetts Ramp in its entirety.

Lay-by at Corral Road opposite the Ocean Restaurant (The Taxi Stand situated at Casemates Hill will be suspended as from 1200hrs and will be moved to the lay-by at Corral Road]

Entire perimeter of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity including Taxi Stand at Cathedral Square (Taxi Stand will be suspended as from 1700Hrs – no alternative will be provided).

All vehicle/motorcycle parking spaces and lay-bys located on Line Wall Road between Zoca Flank and Cathedral Square

On Main Street, from the Gibraltar Bank to Convent Place

Any traffic circulating in the Upper Town will be able to exit through Flat Bastion Road onto Europa Road (Rock Hotel). Diversions will be in place (at Town Range) re-routing any traffic from the junction with Convent Place south through Town Range to Prince Edward's Road.





