Three Kings Cavalcade - Road Closures And Parking Restrictions

Members of the public are reminded that the Three Kings Cavalcade will take place  on Friday 5th January, starting at 1930hrs. The Cavalcade will start at Casemates and end at the John Mackintosh Hall. From 18:45hrs onwards, all spectators in the area of Casemates will be asked to move behind the crowd barriers and away from the floats. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

This is an important safety  measure. 

Cavalcade organisers will commence the distribution of sweets along the Cavalcade  route at 1900hrs. 

Spectators, especially, those who arrive around 1930hrs, may find that the southern  end of the route is much less congested than the area close to Casemates.  

 

Road Closures 

The following roads will be closed from 1730hrs until the end of the Cavalcade, likely to be at around 2200 hrs: 

  • Main Street will be closed to all northbound traffic from its junction with Trafalgar Hill  to Governors Lane from 1730hrs until the end of the Cavalcade 
  • Line Wall Road will be closed at Zoca Flank at 1730hrs until the end of the  Cavalcade for both Southbound and Northbound Traffic. 
  • Fishmarket Road into Cooperage Lane. 
  • Casemates Hill 

 

Parking Restrictions 

The parking of vehicles will not be permitted on Friday 5th January 2023 from  0001hrs onwards at: 

  • Casemates Hill. 
  • Crutchetts Ramp in its entirety. 
  • Lay-by at Corral Road opposite the Ocean Restaurant (The Taxi Stand situated at  Casemates Hill will be suspended as from 1200hrs and will be moved to the lay-by at Corral Road]  
  • Entire perimeter of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity including Taxi Stand at Cathedral  Square (Taxi Stand will be suspended as from 1700Hrs – no alternative will be  provided). 
  • All vehicle/motorcycle parking spaces and lay-bys located on Line Wall Road  between Zoca Flank and Cathedral Square 
  • On Main Street, from the Gibraltar Bank to Convent Place 

Any traffic circulating in the Upper Town will be able to exit through Flat Bastion  Road onto Europa Road (Rock Hotel). Diversions will be in place (at Town Range)  re-routing any traffic from the junction with Convent Place south through Town  Range to Prince Edward's Road.



