Minister For Sport Congratulates Jack Prior

Written by YGTV Team on 03 January 2024 .

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, wishes to publicly express his heartfelt congratulations to oarsman Jack Prior for becoming a recipient of the Gibraltar Award in the New Year’s Honours list.

The Minister said; “Jack is a true example to all sports men and women in Gibraltar, demonstrating that with perseverance and long hours of rigorous training they can achieve very high standards and goals. I am conscious of the work Jack has put into his training and the results are a true reflection of his character. Congratulations on this well-deserved accolade. Well done”.





