The Three Kings’ Cavalcade 5th January 2024 - Accessible Area

Written by YGTV Team on 04 January 2024 .

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade will take place along Main Street on Friday 5th January 2024 at 7.30pm. Sweets will be handed out to members of the public at Casemates Square and Main Street as from 7pm.

The Ministry of Equality will be setting up a cordoned-off accessible area outside No. 6 Convent Place for individuals who hold a Disability Information Card. Individuals will be required to present their Card to a member of staff upon arrival. Entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

For any queries, please contact the Ministry of Equality via email








