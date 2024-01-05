Book Signing ‘Diary Of A Trade Unionist In Gibraltar’

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding a book signing on Friday 12th January for the recently published autobiography, Diary of a Trade Unionist in Gibraltar.

Author Charles Sisarello shares recollections of his career in the Trade Union Movement in Gibraltar. He tells us about his activism from a young age through to his role as union leader and as a self-confessed militant fighting for citizen rights in Gibraltar.

Mr. Sisarello will be at the Main Guard in John Mackintosh Square between 11:00am and 1:00pm, with those interested being encouraged to come along, meet the author, and get their copy of the book signed.