Gibtalks 2024 - Speakers And Schedule

Written by YGTV Team on 08 January 2024 .

GCS have announced the schedule for the GibTalks event that will take place on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall. The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com).

GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted.

The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross-section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:

Morning Session

10:00 – 10:10 Introduction (Julian Felice)

10:15 – 10:30 John Shephard

10:35 – 10:50 Leon Leanse

10:55 – 11:10 The Hon Craig Sacarello MP

11:15 – 11:30 Ros Astengo

11:30 – 11:45 BREAK

11:45 – 12:00 Ryan Asquez

12:05 – 12:20 Molly McElwee

12:25 – 12:40 The Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP

Afternoon Session

14:00 – 14:15 Tyrone Duarte

14:20 – 14:35 Karl Alvarez

14:40 – 14:55 Geraldine Finlayson

15:00 – 15:15 Brenda Cuby

15:15 – 15:30 BREAK

15:30 – 15:45 Richard Garcia

15:50 – 16:05 Meera Aswani

16:10 – 16:25 Anna Victory

16:30 – 16:45 Jerome Finlayson

Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Wednesday 10th January 2024 via www.buytickets.gi

Tickets are priced £10 for the morning session and afternoon sessions and £15 for the full day.