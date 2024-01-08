Gibtalks 2024 - Speakers And Schedule
GCS have announced the schedule for the GibTalks event that will take place on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall.
A statement from GCS follows below:
Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall. The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks (www.ted.com).
GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted.
The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross-section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:
Morning Session
10:00 – 10:10 Introduction (Julian Felice)
10:15 – 10:30 John Shephard
10:35 – 10:50 Leon Leanse
10:55 – 11:10 The Hon Craig Sacarello MP
11:15 – 11:30 Ros Astengo
11:30 – 11:45 BREAK
11:45 – 12:00 Ryan Asquez
12:05 – 12:20 Molly McElwee
12:25 – 12:40 The Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP
Afternoon Session
14:00 – 14:15 Tyrone Duarte
14:20 – 14:35 Karl Alvarez
14:40 – 14:55 Geraldine Finlayson
15:00 – 15:15 Brenda Cuby
15:15 – 15:30 BREAK
15:30 – 15:45 Richard Garcia
15:50 – 16:05 Meera Aswani
16:10 – 16:25 Anna Victory
16:30 – 16:45 Jerome Finlayson
Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Wednesday 10th January 2024 via www.buytickets.gi
Tickets are priced £10 for the morning session and afternoon sessions and £15 for the full day.