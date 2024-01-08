  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Gibtalks 2024 - Speakers And Schedule

Written by YGTV Team on .

GCS have announced the schedule for the GibTalks event that will take place on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at the John Mackintosh Hall. 

A statement from GCS follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher,  Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at the John  Mackintosh Hall. The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment,  Design) series of talks (www.ted.com).  

GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum  of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted. 

The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross-section of  the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and  afternoon sessions, as follows: 

 

Morning Session 

10:00 – 10:10 Introduction (Julian Felice) 

10:15 – 10:30 John Shephard 

10:35 – 10:50 Leon Leanse 

10:55 – 11:10 The Hon Craig Sacarello MP 

11:15 – 11:30 Ros Astengo 

11:30 – 11:45 BREAK 

11:45 – 12:00 Ryan Asquez  

12:05 – 12:20 Molly McElwee 

12:25 – 12:40 The Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez MP 

 

Afternoon Session 

14:00 – 14:15 Tyrone Duarte 

14:20 – 14:35 Karl Alvarez 

14:40 – 14:55 Geraldine Finlayson 

15:00 – 15:15 Brenda Cuby 

15:15 – 15:30 BREAK 

15:30 – 15:45 Richard Garcia

15:50 – 16:05 Meera Aswani 

16:10 – 16:25 Anna Victory 

16:30 – 16:45 Jerome Finlayson 

 

Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Wednesday 10th January 2024 via www.buytickets.gi

Tickets are priced £10 for the morning session and afternoon sessions and £15 for the full day.

share with Whatsapp