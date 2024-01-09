Book Launch – La Almoraima

Written by YGTV Team on 09 January 2024 .

The Minister for Heritage, John Cortes, will host a launch event for the book ‘La Almoraima’ at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday 11th January at 6:00pm.

‘La Almoraima’, by María del Mar Ortega Marchante, describes the history of La Almoraima since the beginning of the 20th century, including details and a photographic history of the ‘English Sunday’ festival in which Gibraltarians travelled to Almoraima to enjoy picnics by the Convent, and anecdotes recounting the Royal Calpe Hunt.

Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend the book launch.

The Minister Heritage, John Cortes, said: ‘I’m delighted to support the publication of La Almoraima, an important account of Gibraltarian heritage that features previously unpublished information about our social and cultural fabric.’





