HMS Richmond Arrives in Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 09 January 2024 .

Today, HMS Richmond arrived alongside His Majesty’s Naval Base Gibraltar.

HMS Richmond, led by Commander Rich Kemp, is deploying to the Red Sea in support of the Royal Navy’s enduring presence in the region. Setting sail from her home of Devonport in the first week of January 2024 to reach Gibraltar, she will then head through the Mediterranean Sea before transiting the Suez Canal to join forces already operating in the area.

During their brief stop in Gibraltar to take on stores and refuel, the Ship’s Company will undertake the famous ‘Rock Run’.