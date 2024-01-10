Minister Feetham Resets Policy Working Group As A Think Tank For Finance Sectors Product Development

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, has announced the reconstitution of the Government of Gibraltar Policy Working Group set up in April 2022, that will now become a specialized Think Tank to concentrate on product development within the financial sectors in Gibraltar.

The Think Tank will specifically focus on reviewing existing financial products, identifying areas for improvement, and exploring new additions. This underscores the Government’s policy commitment in this area.

A notable addition to the group is Andrew Montegriffo, a dynamic young professional with expertise in gaming and financial services. The expansion of the group's remit to include gaming aligns with Minister Feetham's commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation across related sectors.

Minister Feetham expressed his enthusiasm for the continued work of the group, stating, "I am very pleased to have this highly talented group of financial professionals working closely with me and my Ministry. By focusing on product development, we aim to continually enhance our offerings to international clients, ensuring Gibraltar continues to remain relevant."





