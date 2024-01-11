Christmas Tree Recycling Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2024 .

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage would like to remind people of the recycling programme for real Christmas trees.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The species generally used for Christmas trees, even if rooted, will not survive in Gibraltar’s climate. Recycling trees by turning them into mulch for use in planted areas helps to protect soils around Gibraltar and minimises the amount of waste going to landfill.

Members of the public are encouraged to recycle any real Christmas trees by removing all decorations and depositing them at the Civic Amenities Facility on Europa Advance Road. The facility is open seven days a week from 8am to 8 pm Monday – Friday and 9 am to 5pm at weekends.

For any further information please contact the Department on 20044103 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





