Women’s Mentorship Programme Fifth Cycle Reminder

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality is reminding the public of next week’s deadline to sign up for the fifth cycle of its successful Women’s Mentorship Programme. The Ministry is inviting potential new mentors and mentees to register their interest as soon as possible.

To date, over a hundred mentees have participated in the Programme and have benefitted from the expertise of well established local and leading professionals.

The Programme aims to support women’s professional progress and development so that they can confidently aspire to positions of leadership and management.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme is open to women over the age of 18, who are resident in Gibraltar and who feel that they would benefit from a mentor. If interested, potential mentees are encouraged to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register their interest. The deadline for completed applications is Friday 19 January.

Mentors are encouraged to register their interest by sending an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Mentors who take part in this Programme are volunteers with significant experience and expertise, who can offer advice and learning opportunities to mentees seeking career advice and support. Mentors must attend a mentor orientation meeting prior to their first mentoring session with a mentee.

Minister for Equality, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, said, “I am very pleased that the Women’s Mentorship Programme continues to generate such a positive response. The Ministry for Equality has already received many expressions of interest from people keen to participate in this new cycle. The Programme’s longevity speaks volumes about its success, and this is an invaluable opportunity for mentees to connect with established professionals who can help them develop and progress in their respective careers. I would urge anyone interested in taking part in the Women’s Mentorship Programme and who would like any further information to contact my offices on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20042509.