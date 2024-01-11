Youth Service Pilot NEET Project Commences With A Drop-In Service At The Youth Centre

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2024 .

The Ministry of Employment, Equality, Culture, Tourism and Youth are launching the anticipated THE ZONE: Step up & Thrive pilot project aimed at addressing the challenges faced by young people categorised as not in employment, education or training (NEET). The project kick starts with the establishment of a drop-in service.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This project endeavors to create a nurturing environment to support and guide NEET individuals, offering an array of resources and opportunities that can reignite their aspirations and pave the way toward a more promising future.

The newly established drop-in service, running from the Youth Centre, Line Wall Road will serve as an open and inclusive space where young people can engage with mentors, access educational materials, and explore diverse avenues for personal and professional development. Trained professionals and mentors will be available to provide guidance, address queries, and aid in setting achievable goals.

Minister Santos, the driving force behind this initiative, expressed their vision for the NEET project, stating, "This project aims to be a beacon of hope for NEET young people. The drop-in service is a starting point—an inviting space where we can build connections and empower young individuals to seek education, training, or employment opportunities."

By initiating its services within the familiar setting of the Youth Centre, the project seeks to reach out to NEET individuals who require support or guidance.

As this pilot NEET project gains traction, the drop-in service at the Youth Centre is poised to become a hub for positive transformation in the local community. The project's organisers urge all NEET young people to visit the drop-in service, connect with mentors, and embark on a journey towards personal growth and success.

For additional information regarding the NEET project and details about the drop-in service, please call 20041948 or WhatsApp 54084260.





