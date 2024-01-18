The Ladies That Rock The Rock Award 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2024 .

The winners from the 2024 Ladies That Rock The Rock Award have been anounced.

A statement from the The Ladies That Rock The Rock award program follows below:

It is with great pleasure that we are happy to announce the winners of the 2024 The Ladies That Rock The Rock Award!





The Award program, now in its second year, follows-on the success of the book “The Ladies That Rock The Rock”, by the businesswoman and author Ayelet Mamo Shay, who developed the program with the initial support of the former Minister of Equality, Ms Samantha Sacramento, and this year with the support of Minister Christian Santos. The Award program saw the public in Gibraltar nominating ladies who have contributed to Gibraltar, from all walks of life, to be recognised and rewarded for their achievements and efforts. A committee comprising of both men and women, from different walks of life, including a representative from the Ministry of Equality, has recently selected the winning ladies in 7 categories and these are:



* Lifetime Achievement Award-MariLou Guerrero



* Diversity & Inclusion Award- Nicole Torres Byrne



* Business Leader Award-Dianne Vallejo



* Environmental Contribution Award-Melanie Stagnetto Soiza



* Woman Entrepreneurship Award - Dominique Penalver



* Social Responsibility Award- Monique Grambow



* Young Woman Leadership Award -Nicole Victor



The Awards program will culminate with a glitzy Gala Dinner to be held on 5th March 2024 (ahead of International Women’s Day) at the Sunborn Hotel, where the Award Ceremony will take place, with the awards to be presented by the Minister of Equality, Christian Santos.

We wish to thank all the people who submitted nominations, and to the committee members for their time, comments and inputs, and off-course, big congrats to all the winning ladies. Who knows, maybe next year you too can be a lady that Rocks the Rock!