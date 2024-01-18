Minister Santos Visits GLO Ahead Of 5th European Jamboree

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2024 .

Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, recently met with Scout Chief Commissioner, Mark Rodriguez, ahead Of 5th European Jamboree.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This was an opportunity for Minister Santos to visit the new and improved facilities at Governor’s Lookout in the Upper Rock Nature Reserve and to learn about preparations for the upcoming 5th European Mini Jamboree for the small nations of Europe which will be held in Gibraltar for the very first time.

The European Mini Jamboree will take place in Gibraltar from Sunday 28th July to Saturday 3rd August. This will be a week-long camp where Scouts and Guides will participate in an exciting and fun-filled programme of events. The aim ofthe Jamboree is to establish networks between different cultures and to provide participants with new and challenging opportunities that will enable personal growth and interpersonal skills.

The Jamboree is for Scouts and Guides aged between 13-16 years and each participating contingent can register up to 2 patrols consisting of 6 to 8 young people and 2 adult leaders. The Jamboree is a regular event hosted by the participating nations on a rotating basis. For the purposes of the Jamboree the small nations of Europe are those with a population of less than one million. It is therefore open to nations such as Guernsey, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Greenland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, San Marino, Shetland, Azores, Maderia, Cyprus, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein, Malta, Montenegro and Jersey.

Minister Santos said: “The 5th European Mini Jamboree will be a fantastic opportunity for the Scouting movement in Gibraltar to welcome fellow Scouts and Guides from across all corners of Europe. I know that this event will be instrumental in forging links between different nations and that very many positive and lasting connections will be made. Itis a very exciting prospectfor young Scouts and Guides to meet their European peers, make new friendships and take part in a varied and fun programme. I have no doubt that it will be a very successful Jamboree and that Gibraltar will be a wonderful backdrop for the allthe events planned. I very much look forward to welcoming and meeting participants in the summer.”





