Strait Of Gibraltar Association Facilitates Donation Of Desktops To Aid Associations In The Affected Villages By The Earthquake In Morocco

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2024 .

The Strait of Gibraltar Association has facilitated the donation of two desktop computers by entities in Gibraltar to the British Moroccan Society.

A statement from the Strait of Gibraltar Association follows below:

In a gesture of solidarity and goodwill, the Strait of Gibraltar Association has successfully facilitated the donation of two desktop computers by entities in Gibraltar to the British Moroccan Society. The handover ceremony took place as Mr. Steven Marin, Secretary of the Strait of Gibraltar Association, presented the desktops to Mrs. Mina Metioui, Chairperson of the British Moroccan Society in Morocco.

These desktop computers are destined for associations in villages that were profoundly affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco on September 8, 2023. The contribution aims to assist in rebuilding efforts and support communities that have faced significant challenges in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The generous donation by Gibraltar entities signifies a collaborative effort to provide tangible assistance to those in need, and these 2 desktop computers, part of a total donation of six to be donated the Moroccan associations.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association, committed to fostering cooperation and goodwill between Gibraltar and Morocco, is honoured to play a role in channelling support to the affected regions.