Weather Advisory For Gale Force Winds

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2024 .

The Government have issued a Weather Advisory for Gale Force Winds in the early hours of Friday 19th January, bringing strong winds, showers and thunderstorms to Gibraltar. There is a risk of gale force winds between 1100 and 1700 local time.

A statement follows below:

An area of deepening low pressure arrives from the west in the early hours of Friday 19 January, bringing strong winds, showers and thunderstorms to Gibraltar. There is a risk of gale force winds between 1100 and 1700 local time.

During this period, mean wind speeds may reach 28-32 KT (50-60 KM/h), whilst gusts may reach 45-50 KT (85-95 KM/h), particularly in exposed locations.

Winds are expected to decrease to a moderate to fresh west or north-westerly through the evening as showers and thunderstorms clear to the southeast.

This weather advisory is issued when there is a risk of Gale Force winds, with mean wind speeds of 34-40KT (63-74 km/h) with gusts to 43KT (80 km/h) or more. Travel conditions will become difficult at times, particularly in exposed areas.