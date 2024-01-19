Gibraltar College Holds Presentation Evening For CPCAB Counselling And CMI Leadership And Management Courses

Written by YGTV Team on 19 January 2024 .

Gibraltar College held a Presentation Evening on Wednesday to celebrate the success of adult learners who have recently completed the CPCAB Counselling and CMI Leadership & Management courses that form part of its Continued Education programme.

A statement from the Gibraltar College follows below:

In total, over forty students received certificates in:

СРСАВ Level 2 Counselling Skills

СРСАВ Level 3 Counselling Studies

CMI Level 3 Principles in Leadership & Management

CMI Level 5 Leadership & Management

Certificates were presented by the Minister of Education The Rt Hon Professor John Cortes in the presence of family, friends, tutors and staff at the College.

The courses stretched over a minimum of one academic year, with students returning to class and combining the challenges of work, home and family with attending lessons, carrying out assessments, meeting deadlines and sitting examinations. All courses are professionally recognised and accredited and fall within the College's ethos of providing learning opportunities for members of our community.