Governor Appoints Charles Bonfante As Stipendiary Magistrate

19 January 2024

His Excellency the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel has appointed Mr Charles Bonfante to be the Stipendiary Magistrate.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

On the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, His Excellency the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE, KStJ, DL has accepted the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission and appointed Mr Charles Bonfante to be the Stipendiary Magistrate (and His Majesty’s Coroner) with effect from 18 March 2024.





