Double Header of International Women’s Football at the Victoria Stadium in February

Written by YGTV Team on 22 January 2024 .

Gibraltar’s Women’s National Team will kick off 2024 by hosting an International Friendly double header, against Liechtenstein, at the Victoria Stadium.

The International Friendlies will take place in the February Women’s International Window, with the first match on February 22nd at 6pm and the second on February 25th at 12:00.

Gibraltar’s Women’s National Team Head Coach Scott Wiseman commented:

“We are delighted to be able to confirm this international friendly double header in February against Liechtenstein at the Victoria Stadium. These two matches are the perfect follow on from the intense training camp the Women’s National Team went through at St George’s Park in the previous international window, at the end of last year with the added benefit of playing at home.”

Ticketing information for both matches will be announced shortly.