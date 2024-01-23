Latest Treaty Round In Brussels Today

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2024 .

The latest round of negotiations about the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union, and our nearest EU neighbour Spain, opens in Brussels today.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This is a technical round with officials representing the European Union and the United Kingdom, together with Gibraltar.

The Government is represented by Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato.

The negotiating round, which is the 16th, is expected to run from Tuesday to Thursday inclusive.





