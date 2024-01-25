Book Signing Of Beyond The Ramparts: The History Gibraltar’s Roads, Streets And Lanes Beyond The City Walls

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding a second Book Signing Event on Wednesday 7th February with Manolo Galliano and Victor Hermida, authors of Beyond the Ramparts: The History Gibraltar’s Roads, Streets and Lanes beyond the City Walls, at the Main Guard between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

This comprehensive compendium of Gibraltar’s Streets is a follow up to last year’s ‘A Rocky Labyrinth’ which looked at the streets within the city walls. This latest publication completes the gazetteer of Gibraltar’s Streets, lanes, footpaths, and tunnels and gives an insight into how the city has grown and the stories and personalities that have been commemorated in this way. A must have for any Gibraltar bookshelf.





