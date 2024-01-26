The Minister for Housing meets up with the Laguna Tenants’ Association

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2024 .

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, led a productive meeting with the Laguna Estate Tenants Association this morning.

Attendees included the Ministers PA, Ministry staff, Housing Department Senior Officials, Housing Works Agency Management, Royal Gibraltar Police, and OSG representatives.

Ms Jessica Collado, Chair of the tenant’s association, and her deputy, Ms Nicole Gomez, presented several key points for discussion, covering topics such as shed roof repairs, new CCTV installations, addressing antisocial behaviour, specific paintwork, and ongoing beautification efforts.

Following the meeting, Ms Collado expressed satisfaction with the fruitful discussion, noting progress on some agenda items and ongoing efforts on others. She emphasized maintaining regular communication with Housing officials and the Minister, Pat Orfila. Ms Gomez echoed her sentiments, stating that the meeting couldn’t have gone better.

Minister Orfila said: “ I remain dedicated to regular engagements with all tenant’s associations to foster a strong working relationship and welcome ideas and suggestions in order to better the living conditions of the tenants.”