Minister Bruzon conveys best wishes to the Gibraltar Volleyball Association's Men's U20 Squad

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2024 .

Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has conveyed his best wishes to the Gibraltar Volleyball Association's Men's U20 squad currently in Dublin for the final round of the CEV Small Countries Association Men's U20 Tournament.

Minister Bruzon said: "I extend my best wishes to the squad, hoping for the best of Gibraltarian luck. The fact that participation in such events has become routine for the GVA is a testament to the dedication of their youth coaches and volunteers. It's truly gratifying to witness the sport's continuous growth and success."

Over the next three days, the team will compete against opponents from Scotland, San Marino, Ireland, and Northern Ireland.