Royal Gibraltar Regiment Training Exercise: 3rd – 4th February

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2024 .

Soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment will be conducting military training exercises from 3 – 4 February during various times of the day.

Throughout the training exercise, soldiers will be patrolling through various areas in Gibraltar, including the Upper Rock Nature Reserve and the South District.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform during this period.