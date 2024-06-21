Melon Diesel Concert For 21st June 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2024 .

Melon Diesel will be performing in Gibraltar at the Europa Sports Indoor Complex on Friday 21st June 2024.

A statement from GCS follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services is delighted to announce that Melon Diesel will be performing in Gibraltar on Friday 21st June 2024. Gibraltar’s successful rock band returns to the stage on the Rock to offer a special concert at the Europa Sports Indoor Complex.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album ‘La Cuesta Mister Bond’, the band and GCS as promoters are guaranteeing a spectacular show to commemorate this milestone.

La Cuesta de Mister Bond went Platinum, selling over 180,000 copies. The title of the CD has a double meaning and tribute, firstly to James Bond, since The Living Daylights was filmed in Gibraltar, and secondly after a historical Gibraltar street name ‘La Cuesta Mr Bourne’.

Melon Diesel’s work spans over two decades including nominations to the Latin American Grammy awards. They have sold over 350,000 copies of their entire catalogue, obtaining a platinum record and two gold records. The band has had the privilege of sharing stages with international bands including REM, Manic Street Preachers, and Oasis as well as other Spanish artists including El Canto del Loco.

Tickets priced at £40 will be available from www.buytickets.gi as from Monday 5th February from 10am. Seated and VIP tickets are also available to purchase with further information via www.buytickets.gi. The event is at no cost to the Government.

On behalf of Melon Diesel, Dylan Ferro said: ‘It is an exciting time for the band especially celebrating what was an amazing achievement with the album way back in the late 90s. We will finally be able to play in Gibraltar as Melon Diesel and guarantee a homecoming concert as no other.

‘We hope that many of our supporters, both locally and abroad, attend the event and make the most of what will truly be a magical night.’





