Chief Minister Writes to Chairman of EU Scrutiny Committee

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2024 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has this afternoon written to the Chairman of the EU Scrutiny Committee of the House of Commons, Sir William Cash.

The Chief Minister confirmed the very successful visit to Gibraltar today by Minister for Europe Leo Docherty, who Sir William exchanged letters with on Friday.

In his letter, the Chief Minister reiterated his statement issued earlier this afternoon, in which he expressed the importance of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom working hand in glove on both potential outcomes of the UK/EU Treaty negotiations in respect of Gibraltar, whilst the Government of Gibraltar remains very optimistic for a positive negotiated outcome.

Thanking Sir William for his continued interest in Gibraltar matters, the Chief Minister extended his availability to the Chairman for an in-person briefing next week.