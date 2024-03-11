Extension to Bus Routes 4 and 8

Written by YGTV Team on 11 March 2024 .

The Ministry of Transport has announced the setting up of a new bus stop at Hassan Centenary Terraces heading towards the City Centre.

The bus stop will service routes 4 and 8 and can be used as from today, Monday 11th March. Changes to physical and online maps will take effect soon.

In addition, the school bus S8 has had it route revamped and will also service this bus stop and others along Devil's Tower Road so more school children in the area will be able to use a school bus. This will also allow more space for commuters on regular route buses.

The encouragement and further usage of more sustainable transport forms such as public transport is part of the Government's Climate Change Strategy and Active Travel Strategy and so continuous revision and upgrades to the current Bus Service are crucial to achieving this.

Minister for Transport John Cortes said: “These small changes to our bus routes will make a difference to commuters, including children, in the rapidly expanding north-eastern district of Gibraltar. We are currently reviewing bus routes in general but it was important not to delay this welcome addition unnecessarily.”