  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Online Registration Now Available for Travel Scheme For Elderly Resident Citizens

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Government of Gibraltar have announced that online registration is now open for the Travel Scheme for Eligible Elderly Resident Citizens. 

A statement from the Government follows below:

The webpage can be found  here: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/emergencymedicalscheme 

Following HMGoG making the terms of the scheme public, HMGoG is initiating the registration  process. 

 

Online Registration Process 

Eligible citizens can now register online. Despite the registration process, eligible citizens may  commence utilising the scheme immediately for visits to Andalucía, Spain, with completion of the  registration form pending. 

To provide a visual representation of the registration process, in this press release HMGoG has  included a screenshot of the registration webpage, showcasing information, details, and relevant  forms. 

 

Physical Registration Process 

In addition to online registration, HMGoG will also implement a physical registration process to  ensure accessibility for eligible citizens. 

 

Register at any time 

Even if you haven't registered for the travel scheme, you can still access it if you meet all the  eligibility criteria. Registration is open indefinitely. You can register at any time if you are eligible. 

 

Notification form 

When an eligible person submits a claim for reimbursement of cost of emergency medical  treatment to the HMGoG, a notification form available online must also be submitted at the  relevant time and checks for eligibility will be carried out as well as compliance with terms and  conditions of the scheme.



share with Whatsapp