Online Registration Now Available for Travel Scheme For Elderly Resident Citizens

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2024 .

The Government of Gibraltar have announced that online registration is now open for the Travel Scheme for Eligible Elderly Resident Citizens.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The webpage can be found here: https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/emergencymedicalscheme

Following HMGoG making the terms of the scheme public, HMGoG is initiating the registration process.

Online Registration Process

Eligible citizens can now register online. Despite the registration process, eligible citizens may commence utilising the scheme immediately for visits to Andalucía, Spain, with completion of the registration form pending.

To provide a visual representation of the registration process, in this press release HMGoG has included a screenshot of the registration webpage, showcasing information, details, and relevant forms.

Physical Registration Process

In addition to online registration, HMGoG will also implement a physical registration process to ensure accessibility for eligible citizens.

Register at any time

Even if you haven't registered for the travel scheme, you can still access it if you meet all the eligibility criteria. Registration is open indefinitely. You can register at any time if you are eligible.

Notification form

When an eligible person submits a claim for reimbursement of cost of emergency medical treatment to the HMGoG, a notification form available online must also be submitted at the relevant time and checks for eligibility will be carried out as well as compliance with terms and conditions of the scheme.





