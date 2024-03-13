Bassadone Automotive Group Supports Clubhouse Gibraltar's Employment Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2024 .

Clubhouse Gibraltar have announced that Bassadone Automotive Group is supporting their Employment Program by providing a Transitional Employment Placement (TEP), in the maintenance team.

A statement from Clubhouse Gibraltar follows below:

Through its TEP, Clubhouse offers opportunities for its members to transition into the labour market by working on job placements and consequently; TEPs usually last for a period of six to nine months and begin on a 15 hour per week basis, aiming to end the vicious cycle of dependence and isolation caused by the effects of mental health illness.

Employment is key to recover from mental illness and keep mental well-being; TEPs support Clubhouse members in exercising this right on their path to recovery with effective strategies for mitigating the challenges its members face as they seek employment.





