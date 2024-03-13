GFSB’s Gibraltar Business Podcast Launches Sixth Season

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2024 .

The Gibraltar Business Podcast, produced by the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB), is pleased to announce the launch of its sixth season. In one of his first interviews since being appointed CEO of the Bassadone Automotive Group, Philippe Salliard shares his plans for the Group and discusses Gibraltar’s readiness to transition to electric vehicles.

Since its launch in September 2021, the podcast has gained a steady following in Gibraltar and has been listened to from 64 countries and six continents worldwide. Sponsored by the Gibraltar International Bank, the show has welcomed various influential figures from the local business community and offers listeners insights into Gibraltar’s business scene.

Owen Smith, Chair of the GFSB, said, "It's fantastic to see the start of the 6th season of the GFSB Gibraltar Business Podcast, providing indispensable insight into what makes Gibraltar's most successful business leaders tick"

Its host and Editor of GFSB’s Thrive Magazine, David Revagliatte, commented on the new season: "I’m excited to be back with a new season and new guests. We’ll discuss topical issues like Artificial Intelligence, work/life balance and learn how they got to where they are now. I’ve tried to make sure we’re showcasing the many different sectors that operate in Gibraltar and there’ll be a few surprises along the way too. My interview with CEO Philippe Salliard is just the beginning of what I promise will be our most enjoyable season yet."

You can listen to the Gibraltar Business Podcast on your preferred streaming service.