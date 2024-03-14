Her Worship Hosts Gibraltar Academy Of Dance 40th Anniversary

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2024 .

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD hosted a reception in honour of the 40th Anniversary of the Gibraltar Academy of Dance.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

In her speech, Her Worship spoke about Director, Ms Paulette Finlayson and the exceptional work she has done for the Academy and students over the past 40 years.

Her Worship described Ms Finlayson as a beacon of inspiration for our young aspiring dancers. Someone who educates and infuses core values to her dancers at the Academy, through respect, discipline and appreciation, leading them onto the right path into adulthood.

The guestlist was composed of Minister Santos, past and present members of the Academy, including daughters of previous older dancers, who are now also students.

