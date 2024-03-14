Passing Out Ceremony For RGP Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2024 .

Sixteen new Royal Gibraltar Police officers marked the end of their Training School with a Passing Out Parade at Central Hall this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Accompanied by music from the Gibraltar Band and Corps of Drums Association, the officers marched into the hall in their traditional tunics and custodian helmets in front of dozens of local dignitaries, friends and family.

They were then inspected by His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

The recruits come from a wide variety of backgrounds including ex-military, ex-UK police officers and online gaming workers.

During the ceremony, PC 347 Rhodri Williams received the “Best Academic” award, whilst PC 336 Colin Hodgson received the “Best All Round Recruit” award.

In his address, Police Commissioner Richard Ullger, said: “These officers will start their careers as they mean to do so, by delivering a Safer Gibraltar through Excellence in Policing.

“I’m sure everyone is aware that, in recent months, the RGP has been operating with over 30 unfilled vacancies, so, when I say that I welcome all these new officers, you know that from the bottom of my heart, I really mean it!

“Policing Gibraltar over the coming years will be challenging for all of our new members, but you can be confident that the skills and expertise that you have acquired over the past few months, will equip you to deal with the many different incidents to which you will be deployed.

“In your first few months, you will not doubt experience some distasteful and abhorrent crimes. You will see incidents that affect the most vulnerable of our communities and you will witness scenes that not many will ever experience in their lifetime. Together, we shall deal with these events and support you in that journey.

“I wish these 16 officers all the very best in their careers and I am grateful to them for making the Royal Gibraltar Police their chosen profession.”

The new officers will now join the Response Teams where they will be mentored by more senior officers.