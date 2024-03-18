Cancer Relief’s Easter Egg Hunt

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2024 .

Cancer Relief Centre have partnered up with the Alameda Botanic Gardens to bring to Gibraltar a morning of joy, laughter, and fun with a family-friendly Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday 24th March from 10am till 12pm.

Come down to the Alameda Botanical Gardens for a fun-filled Sunday morning. As you dash through the lush green gardens and hidden corners of the Alameda Gardens, the thrill of discovering clues will be matched only by the joy of knowing that every step you take is supporting a local charity.

But the fun doesn't end with the hunt! After the last clue is solved, we invite you to stay a little longer for games, entertainment, snacks, and an interactive storytelling session with the talented Nyree Robinson.

Get your tickets from Buy Tickets EASTER EGG HUNT - Buy Tickets Gibraltar and join Cancer Relief and the Alameda Botanical Gardens for a morning filled with fun. Let’s make this Easter one to remember, as we hop into happiness and make a meaningful difference, one egg at a time.

The event has been kindly sponsored by Comeon Group Gibraltar. Cancer Relief are extremely grateful to Comeon Group for their generous sponsorship as the event would not have been possible without their support.





