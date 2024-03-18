HMS Scott Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2024 .

Yesterday, HMS Scott docked in Gibraltar for a routine logistical visit.

Commanded by Commander Sam Nightingale Royal Navy, HMS Scott was built as an ocean survey vessel that was specifically designed to carry the modern High Resolution Multi Beam Sonar System (HRMBSS). This swathe echo sounder is capable of collecting depth information over a strip of the seabed several kilometres wide.

HMS Scott is the largest survey vessel in Western Europe, and the fifth largest vessel in the Royal Navy. HMS Scott can remain at sea for up to 300 days a year, thanks to her innovative crew rotation system.

Named for the famous Arctic explorer Robert Falcon Scott, she also has an auxiliary role as a mine countermeasures vessel.

During her time in Gibraltar, HMS Scott will be conducting two watch handovers and a short Fleet Time Support Period (FTSP) to ensure that she is materially ready to continue her survey work up until her Life Extension docking period in Autumn 2024.

Commander Nightingale said: “As a regular visitor to Gibraltar for routine maintenance, HMS Scott, like much of the Royal Navy, regards the port as a familiar and enjoyable home from home.

“As always I look forward to the excellent support and warm hospitality of the team who will assist in keeping the ship sustained on operations throughout the summer.”