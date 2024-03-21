Chief Minister Addresses Royal College Of Defence Studies

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2024 .

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, today addressed the Royal College of Defence Studies Global Strategic Leadership course group for 2023/24.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Mr Picardo spoke about the challenges of leadership in a small community, in particular in the context of the post pandemic and post Brexit circumstances he has led Gibraltar through.

Mr Picardo spent two hours addressing the Royal College of Defence Studies group and took questions from the assembled students.

Whilst in London the Chief Minister also meet with Sir Bob Neil KC and members of the APPG on Gibraltar, and with Baron Peter Ricketts, the new Chairperson of the House of Lords Committee on the EU.





