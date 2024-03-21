Minister Arias-Vasquez Launches Public Consultation On Audit Threshold

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2024 .

As announced by the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, during the Gibraltar Society of Accountants Annual Dinner last month, His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is today launching a public consultation on the audit threshold for companies in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The current audit threshold in Gibraltar stands at £1.5 million.

The Government is now calling on all interested parties to submit their representations on what an appropriate audit threshold level would be for Gibraltar by emailing the Ministry for Business on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The consultation period will end on Friday 17th May 2024 and the Government expects to make an announcement in this regard during the course of the Budget debate later this year.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am delighted to be launching a public consultation on the audit threshold. This is something which I know has been the subject of much conversation within the accounting industry and I look forward to receiving representations from individuals, businesses and other stakeholders on what an appropriate threshold for Gibraltar should be.”





