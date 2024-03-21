Minister For Housing Engages With Alameda Tenants’ Association

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2024 .

The Minister with responsibility for Housing convened with the Alameda Tenants’ Association on Tuesday to address pertinent matters concerning the estate.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Led by Mr. Henry Pinna, Chairperson of the Tenants’ Association, alongside other committee members, discussions ensued regarding ongoing challenges with the community.

Among the issues brought to light were concerns regarding the cleaning contract, the original plumbing infrastructure of the estate, beautification efforts, accessibility enhancements, and fire safety measures. Further, the association proposed the provision of additional motorcycle parking facilities in the vicinity.

Expressing satisfaction with the proceedings, Chairperson of the Alameda Tenants’ Association, Mr. Pinna, remarked: “The Minister demonstrated a keen interest in our concerns, and the meeting was productive.”

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Pat Orfila, stated: “It is always a pleasure to meet with the Tenants’ Associations and to try and solve any problems they may have. It is our aim to ensure the well being and safety of all our people in all estates.”





