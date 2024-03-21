A Military Musical Celebration

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2024 .

Last week, two members of the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment - Bandmaster, Warrant Officer Class 2 Tom Rundle-Wood and Corporal (Cpl) Aysel Panter Richardson - travelled from Gibraltar to Edinburgh to take part in the first 30th Anniversary concert marking the formation of the Royal Corps of Army Music.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Following only two days of rehearsals, the band performed in St Giles Cathedral on Wednesday 14 March, on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to a sell-out crowd.

The band on stage was made up of musicians from The Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, British Army Band Colchester, The Highland Band, The Lowland Band and the two representatives from the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

The crowd were treated to a night of outstanding music, which included a collection of Regal Anthems, such as Crown Imperial, commemorative corps music and the complete Enigma Variations by Elgar.

Cpl Panter-Richardson, who plays the oboe, performed a beautiful solo, Elegy, from John Ireland’s Suite. It was no easy task, with an unfamiliar band in an unfamiliar setting to VIPs including The Governor of Edinburgh Castle and various Ministers and Military Dignitaries.

Bandmaster WO2 Rundle-Wood said: "Congratulations to Cpl Panter-Richardson on her performance and being selected from across Army Music to represent the Regiment and Gibraltar."



