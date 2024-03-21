World Down Syndrome Day

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2024 .

Today, the 21st March, is World Down Syndrome Day which is officially observed by the United Nations since 2012 as a global awareness day.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This year, the Supported Needs and Disability Office from the Ministry of Equality have produced a video campaign with the aim being for people around the world to ‘End the Stereotypes’, and to relay the message that we are all capable of achieving greatness when given the right opportunities.

This evening, the Moorish Castle will be lit up to mark World Down Syndrome Day and it should serve as a reminder of the importance of creating a more fair society for all.

The Minister for Equality,Christian Santos GMD MP, said:“Marking World Down Syndrome Day is very important as it is a day to give recognition and highlight that people with Down syndrome are capable of achieving many things with the correct support. With the right tools, we are all able to propel each other and work towards a common future which includes people of all backgrounds. Together we can achieve a more equitable society for all”.





