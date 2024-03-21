Gibraltar Delegation From Local Maritime Sector Attends International Energy Week And IBIA Annual Dinner In London

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2024 .

Gibraltar’s maritime community recently joined the CEO and Captain of the Port, John Ghio, at the prestigious IBIA Annual Dinner held last month in London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, one of the headline events included under the banner of International Energy Week 2024.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

Members of the Gibraltar delegation also participated in other events throughout the week and the Captain of the Port met with a number of representatives from the international maritime industry in the margins of the various events during the course of his trip.

Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said: “once again, a strong Gibraltar delegation attending this prestigious event is evidence of the commitment and strong maritime partnership in Gibraltar – this is a great opportunity to network and engage directly for everyone”.





