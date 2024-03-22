Government Announces In-Person Registration Dates For Elderly Travel Scheme (Andalucia, Southern Spain)

22 March 2024

Below follows a statement from the Govenrment announcing in-person registration dates for Elderly Travel Scheme (Andalucia, Southern Spain):

On February 26, 2024, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham KC MP, announced in Parliament on behalf of HMGoG the introduction of the travel scheme for eligible elderly resident citizens intended to provide assistance in case of genuine emergency medical treatment being required.

Today, HMGoG is announcing a face-to-face registration process to assist our elderly citizens who might not be able to use the online registration process already made available by HMGoG.

If possible, HMGoG would ask eligible elderly citizens to continue to use the online registration process. You can register at any time if you are eligible and even eligible citizens who have not yet registered will still be covered by the scheme as long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

Eligible citizens aged 60 to 90 are now advised that from Monday 8th April to Friday 19th April, between 9am and 2:30pm, they will be able to visit the John Mackintosh Hall to register for the travel scheme in person should they wish to do so.

This event has been organised by the Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry to assist those who find it challenging to submit their registration forms online. Citizens are advised to bring their ID and GHA card to the John Mackintosh hall visit.

Physical registration is not required if you submit or have submitted your registration form online.

Citizens can continue to register online by visiting

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/emergencymedicalscheme

As previously advised, all that is required at the registration stage is to submit the registration form to the ‘no-reply’ email address provided.

HMGoG wishes to remind eligible elderly citizens that the Scheme does not exclude over 90s.

This has been explained by Minister Feetham in Parliament and on GBC.

Over 90s is bespoke under the terms and conditions of the Scheme.

A form is available for over 90s online for this purpose and should be submitted for approval by email to the following email address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

From enquiries received, HMGoG wish to make it clear that there is no charge presently under the Scheme.

Further, as previously explained, the annual income threshold is per eligible citizen and includes all income (subject to the terms and conditions).





