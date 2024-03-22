Minister For Education Meets Childline

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2024 .

Minister for Education John Cortes and senior officials from the Department of Education recently met with representatives of Childline Gibraltar to discuss how they can continue and enhance their working together for the benefit of the children.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Experiences were shared, and increased collaboration discussed and agreed.

The Minister for Education commented: “It is clear that in Education we share with Childline a philosophy that the child is at the centre of our work.We spoke about the issues and challenges that children face in our community and how we can better support them in their journey to adulthood. We will work ever closer together for the benefit of our children”.





