Marking Scheme Criteria Session With Drama Festival Adjudicator

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services successfully hosted a workshop in collaboration with Drama Festival Adjudicator Mrs Sue Doherty, shedding light on the complexities of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators marking scheme criteria.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The session, held on Saturday 16th March, brought together group directors eager to delve deeper into the art of theatrical evaluation.

The Guild of Drama Adjudicators marking scheme serves as a comprehensive framework for assessing the performance of drama groups. It provides a structured approach to evaluating performances, offering valuable feedback to participants and fostering growth within the theatrical community.





