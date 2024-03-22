Together Gibraltar Urge Feetham To Attend Call With UK Academic On Inquiries Law

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2024 .

Together Gibraltar have issued “an urgent call” to the Minister for Justice, Trade, and Industry Nigel Feetham to attend a call they have scheduled with Emma Ireton, a professor of Law at Nottingham Trent University who has written extensively about the UK Inquiries Act 2005 and its impact on ministerial accountability.

A statement continued: “The party is deeply concerned by the conflicts of interest raised by Transparency International UK and the damage this bill could do to Gibraltar’s international reputation. This comes at an incredibly dangerous time when Gibraltar has just been taken off of the EU’s list of high-risk countries and is negotiating a safe and secure deal with the EU.

“As the minister responsible for justice and Gibraltar as a place to do business we believe it is imperative that Minister Feetham get all the facts about the potential impact of the bill before casting a vote on it. This is even more urgent now that there are requests for the UK government to intervene.

“For their part, Together Gibraltar have actively condemned the bill which they believe is anti-democratic and unsuitable for Gibraltar. They echo concerns raised by Robert Vasquez KC who has highlighted that the UK Inquiries Act has received significant criticisms in the twenty years since its publication. None of the proposed changes have been taken on board by the Gibraltar government.

“Despite this, the party believes the threat to Gibraltar is far too important to let party politics get in the way. They urge Minister Feetham to collaborate with them on this issue and promise to support any efforts to make sure Gibraltar’s jurisdiction and economy are protected.”