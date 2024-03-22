Celebration of Neurodiversity Week

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2024 .

The Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) from the Ministry of Equality are using the occasion of Neurodiversity Week to highlight remarkable people and celebrate individual differences.

To kick start the week, a representative from the Supported Needs and Disability Office has been in the UK attending UK Care Week, the Neuro Convention and Naidex, “the UK's leading event dedicated to empowering and supporting disabled individuals”. The purpose of attending flagship events such as these is to have discussions on key topics with influential people within the disability world and to bring back to Gibraltar new initiatives to better support persons with disabilities and / or neurodiversity.

This week, the Ministries of Equality and Transport piloted the rollout of pictograms at zebra crossings to enhance accessibility and safety for all pedestrians to include persons with neurodiversities.

Yesterday, on World Down Syndrome Day, a video campaign was released, showing people with Down Syndrome working and socialising, ultimately challenging stereotypes.

People with Neurodiversities are valuable and integral members of our society. Some people have what is referred to as ‘spiky profile’ which means there is a big difference in their level of ability from one task to another. With reasonable adjustments, understanding and support, everyone can excel in something.

The overriding message for Neurodiversity Week this year is to celebrate individuality, stop stereotypes and identify positive qualities within each and every one of us.

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos said: “The work done this week is the work the Ministry of Equality drives throughout the year. Our ethos is ‘everybody different, everybody equal’ and our mission is the continual raising of awareness and finding practical solutions to ensure inclusivity”.