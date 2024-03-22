GFSB Business Innovation Awards 2024: Celebrating Innovation in Gibraltar's Business Landscape

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2024 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) has announced the launch of the GFSB Business Innovation Awards 2024, sponsored by Gibtelecom. This prestigious award aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding business innovation within Gibraltar, highlighting the creativity, resilience, and forward-thinking spirit of our local businesses.

A statement continued: “Since its inception, the GFSB Business Innovation Awards have served as a platform to showcase groundbreaking ideas, methods, and products that have contributed to the advancement of businesses in Gibraltar. Past winners, including the Nautilus Project, DigiDemics, Crucial Compliance, EBike Gibraltar, Hempassion, and Buytickets.gi, have exemplified the entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity that thrives within our community.”

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Gibtelecom, whose ongoing support has been instrumental in the success of these awards," said Eran Shay, GFSB Board Director. "Their generous prize of £2,000 worth of IT and communications equipment, coupled with a year's free advertising in THRIVE Magazine from the GFSB, will provide invaluable support to the winning business in furthering their innovative endeavours."

Gibtelecom is equally enthusiastic about supporting innovation within Gibraltar. Shaun Zammitt, Head of Sales & Account Management at Gibtelecom stated, "As Gibraltar's leading telecommunications provider, Gibtelecom is committed to fostering a culture of innovation and growth within our business community. We are proud to sponsor the GFSB Business Innovation Awards 2024 and look forward to seeing the innovative ideas and solutions that emerge from this year's applicants."

Applications for the GFSB Business Innovation Awards 2024 will open on Friday 22nd March, inviting businesses across Gibraltar to showcase their groundbreaking innovations. The GFSB encourages all eligible businesses to apply, emphasizing that innovation knows no bounds and can emerge from any sector or industry.

"We believe that the 2024 awards will attract an even greater number of pioneering businesses, each with their own unique contributions to our vibrant business ecosystem," Shay added.

Businesses interested in applying for the award can access the online application form on the GFSB website. The deadline for submissions is midday on Monday 22nd April.

Applicants are reminded to ensure that all business licenses are up to date and that they are fully paid GFSB members.

For more information about the GFSB Business Innovation Awards 2024, including eligibility criteria and application guidelines, please visit: https://www.gfsb.gi/benefits/awards/business-innovation- awards/