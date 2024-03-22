Two Gibraltarian Students Win Harry Hodson Essay Prize

Written by YGTV Team on 22 March 2024 .

Two Gibraltarian students have won the Harry Hodson Essay Prize, an annual award presented by The Round Table, The Commonwealth Journal of International Affairs.

Sophie Macdonald and Frank Devincenzi were announced as the joint winners for their essays. They get a £1000 cash prize and publication of their articles in the journal.

Sophie won a share of the prize for her essay, ‘In defence of Llanito: Gibraltar in a state of linguistic transition’.

Sophie is a postgraduate student at University College London, studying towards an MA in Intercultural Communication. She recently graduated with a BA with honours in English at Cambridge University.

Frank’s essay was titled ‘Diverging paths for Canada: nationalism between Britain and America, 1957-1963’.

Frank is currently a postgraduate student studying International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science. He graduated from the University of Cambridge in 2022 with a BA with honours in History.