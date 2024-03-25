Minister Arias-Vasquez Holds Second Meeting With Main Street Retail Board

Written by YGTV Team on 25 March 2024 .

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, chaired the second meeting of the Main Street Retail Board last week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The primary focus of the meeting was the cleaning of Main Street following representations by the board at their first meeting. The Minister invited representatives from Britannia Premium Cleaning Ltd to the meeting so that the topic could be better discussed between interested parties.

The meeting was positive and productive in nature with action points agreed.

The Minister for Business,the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said:“I would like to thank Britannia for agreeing to attend the Main Street Retail Board meeting to better explain the current cleaning process atMain Street. TheGovernmentis committed to working closely with the board to enhance the entire Main Street experience and I look forward to meeting with the group again in three months’ time, as agreed.”





